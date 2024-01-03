Dr Reddy’s acquires MenoLabs’ women’s health, dietary brands in USA

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired the entire portfolio of MenoLabs, a leading women’s health and dietary supplement brand, from Amyris Inc, a USA-based biotechnology company, through Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code.

A press release from the city-based drug maker said Dr Reddy’s acquired the MenoLabs supplements portfolio which includes seven branded products designed to provide health support and address symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

MenoLabs' portfolio of products is sold in the United States primarily through the brand’s own e-commerce marketplace as well as through others including Amazon and Walmart.

“The MenoLabs acquisition will serve as a catalyst to accelerate growth in this space and build upon our aspiration to lead in the fast-growing women’s nutritional and wellness markets,” Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer for Dr Reddy’s in North America said.

The acquisition complements Dr Reddy’s US's self-care and wellness business portfolio of brands and addresses unmet needs of consumers for science-based, research-driven products that provide relief from the symptoms of menopause, Kikuchi added. PTI GDK ANE