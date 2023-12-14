Dr Reddy’s becomes first Indian pharma company to debut on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Hyderabad, Dec. 14 (PTI) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Thursday said it has won back-to-back global recognitions for its commitment and progress on sustainability and Environment Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.

Dr. Reddy’s has become the first Indian pharma company to earn a place in the Standard & Poor Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for 2023, a press release from the drug maker said.

Alongside its debut in DJSI World, the company retains its place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Emerging Markets (DJSI EM) for the eighth year in a row based on Dr. Reddy’s performance in the Standard & Poor Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P Global CSA) and additional screening criteria.

Separately, Dr. Reddy’s has been awarded ‘Gold Medal’ status by EcoVadis, the global sustainability ratings agency, for its score of 70 out of 100 in its scorecard for 2023.

G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Reddy’s, said: “As a company with over two decades of experience in sustainability, we see it as our responsibility to set the bar high. Going beyond environment, we have set ourselves ambitious and measurable goals for patients, employees and governance.

In addition to the global recognitions, Dr. Reddy’s recently became the first Indian pharma company to join the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 1t.org community and pledged towards an integrated plantation initiative covering 2,900 hectares by 2028. PTI GDK ROH