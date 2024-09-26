Dr Reddy's fined Rs 28 lakh by Mexican drug regulator

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said the Mexican drug regulator has imposed a penalty of around Rs 28 lakh.

The drug regulatory body of Mexico has imposed a penalty of MXN 6,51,420 (Rs 28 Lakh) on the company for deviation from prescribed guidelines for filing intimation of import of a reference standard for one of the active pharmaceutical ingredients, the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the drug maker were trading 0.39 per cent up at Rs 6,720 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DR DR