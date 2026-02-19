Dr Reddy's forays into hormone replacement therapy space; buys brands for USD 32.15 mn

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories has forayed into hormone replacement therapy segment by acquiring trademarks of specialty brands, Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova and related assets, for India from UK-headquartered Mercury Pharma Group for USD 32.15 million, according to a company statement.

Progynova (estradiol valerate) is an oral hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms and for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Cyclo-Progynova (estradiol valerate and norgestrel) is a combined hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms, providing both estrogen and progestogen components.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2025, the brand recorded sales of Rs 100 crore.

The acquisition strengthens Dr Reddy's gynaecology portfolio and marks a strategic entry into the hormone replacement therapy segment, the drug firm stated.

"The acquisition will serve as the spearhead of our expansion into the HRT segment, strengthening our existing gynaecology portfolio in India. With our established market access, we are uniquely positioned to extend the reach of the acquired assets and deliver greater impact," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said.

Dr Reddy's shares on Wednesday ended 0.32 per cent down at Rs 1,280.85 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DR DR