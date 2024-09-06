Dr Reddy's gets inspection report from USFDA for Srikakulam-based API plant

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and concluded that the inspection is close, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

As per USFDA, VAI means that objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

On June 7 this year, Dr Reddy's had stated that the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with four observations after inspecting its Srikakulam-based facility.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.42 per cent down at Rs 6,669.75 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS HVA