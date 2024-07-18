Dr Reddy's inks licensing pact with Takeda to sell gastrointestinal drug

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India.

Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

The company has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda for the commercialisation of the product, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's said it will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own trademark Vono in strength of 10mg and 20mg, it added.

"The non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda is part of our continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations to meet unmet needs and enhance standard of care," Dr Reddy's CEO - Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets) MV Ramana stated.

