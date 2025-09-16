Dr Reddy's launches drug for acid-related gastrointestinal diseases

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched a medication to treat acid-related gastrointestinal diseases in India.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker has introduced Tegoprazan (50 mg) under the brand name PCAB.

Tegoprazan is a next-generation potassium-competitive acid blocker and is indicated for the treatment of acid peptic diseases (APD), such as Erosive Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Erosive Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (NERD) and Gastric Ulcer.

Recent data indicate that APD affects around 38 per cent of the Indian population, highlighting its widespread prevalence and the growing need for effective management strategies.

The launch follows Dr Reddy’s exclusive partnership in 2022 with South Korea-based HK inno.N Corporation to commercialise Tegoprazan in India and select emerging markets.

"Our partnership with HK inno.N Corporation for Tegoprazan brings together complementary strengths to enhance patient access to an innovative molecule that addresses critical gaps in acid peptic disease management and improves outcomes," MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s said.

Shares of the company ended 0.75 per cent up at Rs 1,310.55 apiece on BSE.