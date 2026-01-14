Dr Reddy’s launches generic OTC ophthalmic solution in US market

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched a generic over-the-counter ophthalmic solution for the treatment of itchy eyes in the US after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7 per cent is an antihistamine eye drop, indicated for the temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander.

"This launch adds to our current portfolio in the OTC eye-care space, which includes Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent strengths," Dr Reddy’s Laboratories CEO North America Generics Milan Kalawadia said in a statement.

The first-to-market launch is a testament to the company’s deep capabilities in bringing store-brand equivalents of OTC brands in the US market, he added.

The Pataday brand recorded sales of around USD 69.9 million in the US for the latest 52-week period ending December 27, 2025, according to NIQ data.

Dr Reddy’s shares on Wednesday ended 0.33 per cent down at Rs 1,186.45 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL