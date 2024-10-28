Dr Reddy's launches medication to treat chronic constipation

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a first-in-class drug to treat chronic constipation.

Advertisment

The company will market the drug under the brand name BixiBat in India, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a statement.

The launch follows approval granted to the company by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), it added.

Dr Reddy's is the first company to receive approval for and launch such a drug (Elobixibat) in India.

Advertisment

Elobixibat acts by inhibiting the reabsorption of bile acids from the ileum, thus increasing their concentration in the colonic lumen, leading to increased bowel movements due to stimulation of both colonic motility and fluid secretion irrespective of the transit speed.

"The launch of this first-in-class drug is the latest in our continued efforts to bring novel molecules to patients in India," Dr Reddy's CEO Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said.

The clinical studies for BixiBat have demonstrated significantly better and promising outcomes, making it a breakthrough drug in the management of chronic constipation and enhancing the current standard of care for its treatment in India, he added.

Advertisment

Shares of the company ended 0.84 per cent up at Rs 1,313.80 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW