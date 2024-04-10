Dr Reddy's launches migraine management device in Europe

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched migraine management wearable device Nerivio in Germany through its step-down subsidiary Betapharm.

The launch marks the company’s entry into digital therapeutics in Europe, the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a statement.

Nerivio is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and is CE-mark certified in Europe.

Dr Reddy’s launched Nerivio in India last year.

Nerivio has had an encouraging start in India, with recommendations from neurologists in India and bringing relief to patients living with migraine, Dr Reddy’s CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said.

"We believe this product meets a genuine unmet clinical need among migraine patients, and has the potential to reduce pill burden in migraine," he added.