Dr Reddy's launches novel drug for chronic constipation management

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched a first-in-class generic medication for chronic constipation in the country.

The drug firm has launched Linaclotide, a first-in-class guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C), under the brand name Colozo.

Linaclotide is a USFDA-approved medication indicated for adults suffering from chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults, and functional constipation (FC) in paediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years.

"The launch of Colozo marks a significant step in our gastrointestinal segment in India and adds to our list of novel and first-in-class drugs after the launch of BixiBat in India last year," Dr Reddy’s CEO Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said in a statement.

With Colozo, the company continues to strengthen its commitment to deliver advanced therapies that meaningfully improve everyday patient care, in keeping with the goal to serve 1.5 bn patients by 2030, he added.

Dr Reddy's shares on Tuesday ended 1.65 per cent down at Rs 1,263.35 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB