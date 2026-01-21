New Delhi (PTI): Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 14 per cent to Rs 1,210 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, hit by lower sales in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based drug major posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,413 crore a year ago.

Revenue increased to Rs 8,727 crore in the period under review from Rs 8,357 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

"Our growth in Q3FY26 was supported by continued momentum in our branded businesses, aided by favourable forex, thus offsetting the impact of lower Lenalidomide sales," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman & MD G V Prasad stated.

The company continues to focus on disciplined execution of its strategic priorities of base business growth, pipeline advancement, operational efficiencies, and select inorganic opportunities, to create long-term value for stakeholders, he added.

Its North America revenue in the third quarter stood at Rs 29,64 crore, a fall of 12 per cent year-on-year.

"The decline was largely due to lower Lenalidomide sales and higher price erosion in certain key products," the company stated.

India sales rose 19 per cent to Rs 1,603 crore in the third quarter, as against Rs 1,346 crore in the year-ago period.

Europe and Emerging markets also witnessed revenue growth during the period under review.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 0.98 per cent down at Rs 1,155.50 apiece on BSE.