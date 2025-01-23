Dr Reddy's Q3 profit up 2% at Rs 1,413 cr

New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 2 per cent to Rs 1,413 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The Hyderabad-based drug major had reported a profit of Rs 1,379 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 8,359 crore in the quarter from Rs 7,215 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

"We delivered double-digit growth aided by our newly acquired NRT business, new launches and improved operational efficiencies. We remain committed to addressing patient needs by advancing healthcare through access, affordability and innovation," company's Co-Chairman & MD G V Prasad said.

Dr Reddy's shares on Thursday ended 0.54 per cent down at Rs 1,289.35 apiece on BSE.