Dr Reddy's rolls out wearable device for migraine management

New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has introduced a wearable therapy device for drug-free management of migraine.

The product -- Nerivio, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Nerivio is a prescription-based non-invasive device intended for acute and prophylactic (preventive) treatment of migraine for people aged 12 years and above, it added.

The device can be worn on the upper arm and needs to be used within 60 minutes of onset of headache for acute treatment of migraine or every alternate day for prevention of migraine, the drug maker said.

"The rollout of Nerivio marks our entry into digital therapeutics. It is an area that is seeing increasing adoption by physicians as well as patients due to its potential to reduce pill burden and decrease dependency on non-specific medication in chronic or hard-to-treat diseases," Dr Reddy’s CEO Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said.

The company believes the product meets a genuine unmet clinical need among migraine patients, he added.

Dr Reddy’s also recently signed an exclusive agreement for commercial marketing and distribution of Nerivio in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

