Dr Reddy's says US SEC concludes investigation; no enforcement action recommended

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not recommended any enforcement action against it on account of an anonymous complaint which alleged improper payments to healthcare professionals in Ukraine and other countries.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker had commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint about allegations of improper payments to healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries, which could constitute violation of US anti-corruption laws, including the US. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The matter was accordingly disclosed to the US Department of Justice, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"In this regard, the company wishes to inform that it has received a letter from the SEC dated February 23, 2026, stating that, based on the information available to it, the SEC has concluded the above-referenced investigation and does not intend to recommend any enforcement action against the company at this time," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The drug maker, at the direction of the committee of the company's board, had engaged a US law firm to conduct the investigation.

The company had further disclosed that such investigations could result in government or regulatory enforcement actions against it in the US and/or foreign jurisdictions and can also lead to civil and criminal sanctions under applicable laws.

Shares of Dr Reddy's ended 0.58 per cent down at Rs 1,299.40 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MR