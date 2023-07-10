Dr. Reddy’s selects AWS as preferred cloud provider

New Delhi, July 10 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday announced that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has selected it as preferred cloud provider to help provide access to affordable and innovative medicines.

As part of the collaboration, the company has migrated its SAP platform entirely onto AWS.

"By centralising the platform on the world’s leading cloud, Dr. Reddy’s will accelerate the development of new healthcare applications, grow its digital platform to help the organisation serve more than 1.5 billion patients by 2030 around the world, and enable healthcare providers to better track the progress of patients," according to a statement.

Since 2019, Dr. Reddy’s has been progressively creating and migrating digital applications to AWS to automate the company’s IT infrastructure.

"Leveraging AWS, Dr. Reddy’s has made healthcare more accessible by launching new applications faster, to provide better service to its customers," the statement said.

With AWS, Dr. Reddy’s aims to reduce application development time by 30 per cent, improve internal operations, accelerate improvements in generic drug manufacturing processes, and drive new areas of innovation. PTI MBI MBI MR