Dr Reddy's shares tank nearly 7% post Q3 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday declined nearly 7 per cent after the company's third quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock dropped 6.65 per cent to Rs 1,203.60 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tanked 6.66 per cent to Rs 1,203.50.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 2 per cent to Rs 1,413 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The Hyderabad-based drug major had reported a profit of Rs 1,379 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 8,359 crore from Rs 7,215 crore a year ago, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.