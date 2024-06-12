Dr Reddy's signs in-licensing pact with Ingenus Pharmaceuticals for cancer treatment injection

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a licensing pact with US-based Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, to commercialise Cyclophosphamide injection used in treatment of cancer.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, LLC have entered into license agreement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequently, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc (Dr Reddy's USA) has licensed from Ingenus, the exclusive rights to commercialise Cyclophosphamide injection of strengths 500 mg/2.5mL; 1g/5mL; 2g/10mL in the US, it added.

Under the in-licensing pact, Dr Reddy's USA will commercialise the Cyclophosphamide injection for the US market and will pay Ingenus 50 per cent of the calculated profit share and no other consideration is payable, the filing said.

The sales of the said Ingenus product as per the IQVIA for the past 12 months ended March 2024 was USD 51.8 million, it added.

The parties will enter into a commercial supply agreement pursuant to which Ingenus will supply the product to Dr Reddy's USA, the company said. PTI RKL TRB