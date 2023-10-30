Dr. Vikram Shah honoured with “Healthcare Personality of the Year 2023” Award by FICCI

30th October 2023, Ahmedabad: Dr. Vikram Shah, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Shalby Hospitals and the pioneer of knee replacement in India, has been awarded the prestigious “Healthcare Personality of the Year 2023” Award 2023 at the 15th Edition of FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards.

This FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards recognise exceptional individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector. They aim to honour the visionaries, leaders, and innovators who have made a significant impact on healthcare, advancing the sector’s capabilities and improving the well‐being of countless people.

The Award was presented to Dr. Shah at the awards ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, in recognition of his exemplary work in the healthcare sector.

Speaking after accepting the award, Dr. Shah expressed his gratitude to FICCI for the honour and said he was accepting it on behalf of Shelby’s 15 hospitals, 5,000 staff members and 2,000 doctors.

“Fifty years back, India had very few hospitals and people had to travel to Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai for major surgeries. The scenario has changed and the best tertiary treatment is available even in smaller cities. Moreover, India has emerged as a hub for medical tourism with people from all over the world coming to India for treatment. And this is not because getting treatment is cheaper, but because we perform surgeries that are not done even in the US or the UK. Many patients come to India for difficult joint replacement revisions,” he said further, adding that the Ayushman Bharat Yojana has also made quality healthcare accessible to everyone.

Dr. Shah is one of the top joint replacement surgeons in the country. Under his leadership, Shalby Hospitals has grown into a chain of 15 multi-speciality hospitals with presence in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Indore, Udaipur, Lucknow, and other cities.

