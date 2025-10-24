DRA Homes aims Rs 560 cr revenue from new housing project in Chennai

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Realty firm DRA Homes is expecting Rs 560 crore revenue from its new housing project in Chennai.

In a statement, the company said it has launched a new housing project 'DRA iHEART' at Navalur on OMR.

DRA Homes will develop 271 homes in this 3.42 acre project. The price per flat starts from Rs 1.5 crore.

The estimated value of the project is Rs 560 crore, the company said.

Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA Homes said, the company has launched Chennai’s first branded residences in the luxury segment.

DRA has developed many real estate projects in Chennai.