DRA launches luxury villa project 'Inara' in Chennai's Navalur

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Real estate developer DRA launched its first luxury independent villa community, DRA 'Inara', with an investment of approximately Rs 100 crore, a top official said on Wednesday.

Located in Navalur on Old Mahabalipuram Road, the project comprises 118 luxury villas, including three, four, and five-BHK units ranging from 1,952 to 3,697 sq ft. Prices for 3BHK homes start at Rs 1.70 crore, the company said in a statement.

"DRA has long been synonymous with trust and on-time delivery, and we take immense pride in bringing that commitment to the villa segment with 'Inara'. As Chennai's first ultra-luxury villa project with exclusive land ownership, we are once again redefining the city's real estate landscape, making it more customer-centric and beneficial for homebuyers," said DRA Managing Director Ranjeeth Rathod.

"With an investment of Rs 100 crore, we have meticulously designed 'Inara' to set new benchmarks in luxury living," he added.

The residential community boasts over 50 premium amenities, ensuring an elevated lifestyle that seamlessly blends luxury with comfort, Rathod said. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH