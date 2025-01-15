Draft DPDP rules: Mumbai startups seek tiered compliance, clarity on cross-border data transfers

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) on Wednesday sought a few changes and some clarity on the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules released by the government.

The non-profit representing startups from the financial capital sought a "tiered approach" to compliance with varying burdens for entities depending on their size, stating that it would help enhance innovation.

In support of the overall mission for a healthy digital ecosystem, we have identified certain areas where deliberation may be valuable, it said in a statement that comes days after the government came out with the draft.

"Further clarity is welcomed on age gating, breach protocols and penalties, compliance frameworks and timelines, cross-border data transfers, and data retention/erasure policies," a spokesperson said.

The grouping, whose members include Dream11 and Bookmyshow, said guidelines will be needed on the ethical use of personal data for training AI models with the rise in large language models.

It said data deletion processes should be user-driven and aligned with international standards like Europe's GDPR or the US' CCPA.

It also sought a "structured platform", which will include bodies like itself, startups, tech companies civil society groupings, think tanks and academic institutions to take feedback and analyse the provisions.

The statement also said that ensuring the rules are circulated in multiple languages with help from media and content platforms may help in more civic society participation in this critical mission and affirmed support to the government on the same. PTI AA BAL BAL