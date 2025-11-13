Draft of new labour policy aims to create equitable, resilient workforce ecosystem: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the collective aim of draft Shram Shakti Niti-2025 is to collaborate with all stakeholders to create the best-possible vision document for an equitable and resilient workforce ecosystem.

Addressing a tripartite consultation on the draft document, the minister invited suggestions on the proposed labour policy from representatives of employers' associations and trade unions, the labour ministry said in a statement.

Mandaviya held the consultation on the draft Shram Shakti Niti- 2025 (National Labour and Employment Policy of India) with representatives of employers' associations and Central Trade Unions (CTUs) in the national capital.

Their suggestions, reflecting their extensive experience in their respective domains, would go a long way in enriching the policy, the minister said.

Mandaviya further stated that the draft policy was open to modifications based on inputs from stakeholders.

The policy would be finalised only after incorporating suitable improvements suggested over several rounds of consultation, as necessary, he stressed.

Union Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani said that the proposed policy articulates India's renewed vision for a fair, inclusive and future-ready labour ecosystem that upholds the dignity of every worker while fostering productivity, innovation and social justice.

Representatives from all central trade unions and employer groups hailed the ministry's efforts, saying the forward-looking, comprehensive policy framework is in alignment with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CTUs reiterated their earlier suggestions and offered additional ideas to further strengthen worker protection, social security delivery, grievance redress, and employment opportunities.

Employer bodies contributed perspectives on promoting innovation, enabling job creation, simplifying compliance, and improving ease of doing business while ensuring fair working conditions.

The CTUs present included Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progessive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) and National Front of Indian Trade Unions (DHN).

Employers' associations present at the consultation included All India Association of Industries (AIAI), Federation of Associations of Small Industries of India (FASII), Council of Indian Employers (CIE), All India Organisation of Employers (AIOE), Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), All India Manufacturers' Organisation (AIMO), Indian Council of Small Industries (ICSI), Laghu Udhyog Bharti (LUB), The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and PHD Chambers of Commerce & Industries (PHDCCI).

The meeting concluded with broad confidence that the final Shram Shakti Niti-2025 will emerge as a robust, forward-looking, and inclusive framework to guide India's labour governance in the years ahead, the ministry said. PTI KKS HVA