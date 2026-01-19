New Delhi: Shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd on Monday made a remarkable stock market debut, listing with a premium of 96.5 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 23.

The stock was listed at Rs 45.21, a steep premium of 96.56 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at Rs 45, up 95.65 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 19,456.95 crore.

The initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd subscribed by a massive 146.81 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday last week, led by heavy investors' participation.

The Rs 1,071-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 21-23 per share.

The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on January 9.

The company's IPO was the first mainboard issue of 2026.

The company was incorporated in 1972 to mine and supply coking coal concentrated in mines at Jharia, Jharkhand, and Raniganj, West Bengal, coalfields.