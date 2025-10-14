Dream debut: LG Electronics India shares jump over 48 pc; co commands mcap of Rs 1.14 lakh cr

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd on Tuesday made a stunning market debut and ended with a premium of over 48 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 1,140.

The stock started trading at Rs 1,715, surging 50.43 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 52.31 per cent to Rs 1,736.40. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 1,689.40, up 48.19 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock made its market debut at Rs 1,710.10, registering a premium of 50 per cent. Shares of the firm later ended 48.23 per cent higher at Rs 1,689.90.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,14,671.81 crore.

In volume terms, 78.56 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 687.94 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering of LG Electronics India Ltd received 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

The Rs 11,607-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share.

This is the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year.

The IPO was entirely an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15 per cent stake, by the South Korea-based parent.

LG Electronics India is a leading player in major home appliances and consumer electronics. The company's products are sold to both B2C and B2B customers in India and abroad. It also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for all its products.

The company manufactures and sells products, including washing machines, refrigerators, LED TV panels, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves. It has manufacturing units at Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Pune, Maharashtra. PTI SUM SUM SHW