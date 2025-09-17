Dreamfolks discontinues domestic airport lounge services; shares fall 5 pc

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Dreamfolks, which has been facing certain headwinds, has discontinued the domestic airport lounge services and the shares of the company fell nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday.

Shares of the company fell nearly 5 per cent to Rs 131 apiece on the BSE.

Dreamfolks Services, founded in 2013, is a global travel and lifestyle services aggregator.

"... the company wishes to update that the services of domestic airport lounges have been discontinued to our clients, effective today. Impact of the same is material. The other domestic services and global lounge business will continue as usual," the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Without providing specific details, Dreamfolks also said contracts with clients remain active and the discussions with the clients on alternate customer value propositions are in progress.

On August 29, Dreamfolks said it has received communications from suppliers, indicating their intention to discontinue certain services.

"The suppliers are Adani Digital, Semolina Kitchens (effective September 15, 2025), and Encalm Hospitality (effective November 01, 2025)," it had said in a regulatory filing.

During an earnings call to discuss June quarter results on August 7, Dreamfolks Chairperson and Managing Director Liberatha Kallat said the industry landscape is continuously evolving.

"Although in the past, the private airport operators claimed to reduce reliance on facilitators of lounge access, a new dynamic has emerged - they have essentially become lounge aggregator themselves at all the airports across India," Kallat had said.

In 2024-25, the company raked in a net profit of Rs 65 crore on revenues of Rs 1,292 crore. PTI RAM SHW