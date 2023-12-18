DreamFolks launches card-based membership programme for travellers

New Delhi Dec 18 (PTI) Airport services aggregator DreamFolks on Friday announced the launch of its card-based membership programme, The DreamFolks Club.

Currently, DreamFolks provides access to lounges at airports for travellers through credit and debit cards.

With the new programme, people will be able to access airport lounges without having a credit or debit card.

At a press briefing here, DreamFolks Chairman and Managing Director Liberatha Kallat said that such a programme is being introduced for the first time in the country.

The DreamFolks Club membership cards will be available in four variants and each card will be valid for one year.

Customers can buy a new card or top up the existing card after the one-year period.

Out of the four variants, the elite package will offer the customers access to airport lounges, golf courses and premium lifestyle services.

"While the benefit is only valid for the member, right from the first package, there is an option to add a guest or family member. While the benefits are complimentary for the member, their guests can get very good discounts," Balaji Srinivasan, Executive Director and CTO at DreamFolks, told PTI.

DreamFolks, which went public in September 2022, claims to have a presence in over 100 countries and has more than 1,500 touch points. PTI SGC SHW