DreamFolks launches highway dining service for travellers

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Travel and lifestyle experience firm DreamFolks on Friday said it has launched a highway dining service for travellers which will be available at over 600 outlets along key highways across the country.

It said that this new offering marks DreamFolks' expansion beyond airports and railway stations to provide enhanced convenience for highway travellers.

Commenting on the launch, Liberatha Kallat, Founder and CMD of DreamFolks, said: "With this launch, we are excited to extend our services to highway travellers".

It added that DreamFolks members can now enjoy specially designed meals at popular restaurants on more than 60 key highway routes emanating from major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. PTI RR MR MR