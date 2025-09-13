DRI officers seize narcotics worth Rs 26 cr in Kolkata, arrest 10

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Kolkata, has cracked down on a drug trafficking racket, which led to seizure of narcotics worth Rs 26 crore and arrest of 10 persons including the mastermind, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

On September 12, the officers of DRI, Kolkata Zonal Unit, conducted searches simultaneously at three different locations -- one in NSCBI Airport, and two residential premises in Bijoygarh locality of Jadavpur.

In the residential location, belonging to the mastermind, Hydroponic Weed, Cannabis and Cocaine of substantial quantity was found. In the second residential location, which was rented and operated by the mastermind, huge quantity of Cannabis was found in a 'packed and ready-to-distribute' manner.

Simultaneously, in a different operation conducted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Dumdum, 4 carriers (including three women) belonging to the said syndicate, arriving from Bangkok were intercepted. From their possession as well, substantial quantity of narcotic substances was recovered.

Collectively, 32.466 kgs of Cannabis (Ganja), 22.027 kgs of Hydroponic weed, 345 grams of Cocaine, along with cash have been seized. 10 individuals (all Indian nationals) including the mastermind, carriers coming from abroad, retail distributors and middlemen have been arrested and produced before the courts for judicial remand, the statement said.

The narcotics are worth around Rs 26 crore in the illicit market.