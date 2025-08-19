DRI seizes 119 kg Alprazolam worth Rs 24 cr in Andhra, arrests 8

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) DRI officers have seized 119.4 kg of Alprazolam drug worth Rs 24 crore from a clandestine manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh and arrested eight persons, according to an official statement.

The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kakinada executed an operation resulting in the seizure of 119.4 kg of Alprazolam in lumpy form, valued at approximately Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market, along with 87.8 kg in-process material.

The DRI officials also apprehended eight persons involved in illegal manufacturing and distribution of Alprazolam, including the mastermind, chemists, financiers and the buyers at the same place, the statement said.

Additionally, 3,600 litres in liquid form and 311.6 kg in solid form of illegally procured raw materials, equipment (two reactors, one centrifuge and one drier) used for manufacturing Alprazolam - a psychotropic substance - and a few incriminating documents were seized to aid further investigation.

Further, the statement said the investigation revealed that most of the arrested individuals had prior involvement in cases related to the clandestine manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and other criminal activities (murder, cyber-crimes and economic offences).

Initial interrogation revealed that these individuals conspired to undertake this illegal activity, having formed their network during their time in jail. Alprazolam was intended for transport to Telangana for adulterating Toddy, the statement added. PTI JD SHW