DRI seizes 123 kg narcotic drug Methamphetamine in H1 FY25; maximum cases in Assam, Mizoram

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Seizures of the narcotic drug Methamphetamine have increased in the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram in the current year, with the DRI confiscating 123 kg of the contraband during April-September.

Methamphetamine, also known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth', has become a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies in India, particularly through the porous northeastern borders.

According to a report by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the smuggling trend indicates that Methamphetamine is being illegally brought into India through sea routes in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.

For smuggling, the drug is brought to coastal hamlets like Rameswaram, Tuticorin and Nagapattinam, concealed within specially designed compartments in buses, trains, or cars. From these locations, it is smuggled across the maritime border to Sri Lanka through mid-sea transfers involving Indian fishing boats.

In the first half of FY 2024-25, DRI seized 123 kg of methamphetamine in 11 cases compared to 136 kg in 8 cases in the entire period of FY 2023-24, which underlines the increasing trend of seizure of this drug, the DRI said in its report for April-September period.

As per the Smuggling in India 2024 report of the DRI, 136 kg of Methamphetamine is worth Rs 274.75 crore in the illicit market.

The highest quantity of Methamphetamine seizure in recent years by the DRI happened in 2021-22, when 884.7 kg was seized, followed by 249 kg in 2022-23 and 143 kg in 2019-20.

Methamphetamine seizures in 2024 have increased in the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram.

Remote forest areas and rivers in the Indo-Myanmar borders provide the smugglers and trackers with covert routes to avoid detection.

The DRI said that key sectors like Moreh and Churachandpur in Manipur and Zokhawthar in Mizoram are highly vulnerable.

The smuggled drugs are further transported to other northeastern states and other parts of the country by road and train using carriers. Personal vehicles and commercial cargo transport vehicles are the preferred modes of transportation, as per the smuggling cases unearthed by the DRI.

"The town of Moreh, located at the India-Myanmar border in Manipur, has emerged as a crucial hub, which plays a significant role in these operations," the DRI said.

In recent years, law enforcement agencies have observed a "troubling increase" in the circulation of a potent drug tablet 'Yaba' that combines Methamphetamine and caffeine.

Produced in Myanmar, it takes its name from the Thai phrase 'yaa baa', meaning 'crazy medicine'. This colloquial term reflects the intense rush and hyperactivity induced by the drug, which has become particularly prevalent in Southeast Asia.

Originally developed for military use during World War II to enhance stamina and alertness among soldiers, Yaba has evolved into a recreational drug infamous for its severe addiction potential and devastating health effects.