DRI seizes 14.2 kg gold worth Rs 12 cr, Rs 4.73 cr other assets

New Delhi, Mar 5 ( PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a major gold smuggling racket, with the seizure of 14.2 kg gold worth over Rs 12 crore, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The DRI officers successfully intercepted a woman passenger at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, carrying foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore.

The 33-year-old Indian passenger arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on an Emirates flight on March 3, 2025. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on the person. The gold valued at Rs. 12.56 crore was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, a statement said.

Following the interception, DRI officers conducted a search at her residence at Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where she resides with her husband.

The search resulted in the seizure of gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

"The lady passenger has been placed under arrest under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody," the statement added.

The total seizure in the case stands at Rs 17.29 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

The ministry added that the 14.2 kg haul is one of the biggest gold seizures at Bengaluru International Airport in recent times. PTI JD DR