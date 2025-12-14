DRI seizes 15 MT red sanders worth Rs 6.26 cr; 4 held

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 15 MT of red sanders, worth Rs 6.26 crore, which was being illegally exported, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The red sanders were seized from various warehouses and four persons were arrested in the case.

Export of red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) is prohibited/restricted under Foreign Trade Policy.

DRI officers received intelligence that red sanders were being secretly stored at various godowns in Chennai and its outskirts and there was going to be an attempt to export them via Delhi, as per the statement.

Accordingly, DRI officers carried out coordinated searches at three premises from December 9-11.

The four arrested persons include the key operative, his two associates involved in packing and transportation of red sanders, and a supplier-side intermediary, the ministry said. PTI JD TRB