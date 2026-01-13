DRI seizes 270 kg Mephedrone drug worth Rs 81 cr, arrests six

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized a record 270 kg Mephedrone narcotics worth Rs 81 crore and arrested 6 persons, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The contraband was being domestically transported concealed under chicken feed, used as cover cargo, a novel modus operandi adopted by the drug syndicate to evade scrutiny.

In a multi-state operation on January 11-12, DRI officers intercepted a truck in Rajasthan that was transporting agro-based cargo. A detailed examination led to the recovery of 270 kg Mephedrone, having a value of Rs 81 crore in the illicit market, ingeniously concealed within a consignment of chicken feed.

The driver of the vehicle and members of the syndicate involved in the transportation and persons escorting the said consignment were apprehended on the spot.

Follow-up searches conducted at multiple locations in Haryana resulted in the apprehension of other key members of the syndicate, who were involved in the manufacture and supply of the seized contraband. Some raw material was also found in a dismantled clandestine drugs manufacturing facility.

In the current financial year 2025-26, DRI has already busted six clandestine factories, which were illicitly manufacturing Mephedrone, Alprazolam and Methamphetamine, the ministry said. PTI JD BAL BAL