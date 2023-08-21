DRI seizes 2kg amphetamine worth Rs 16.72 crore

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Officers of the directorate of revenue intelligence has seized over 2kg of recreational drug amphetamine worth Rs 16.72 crore being smuggled into India and arrested two persons.

In a tweet, the CBIC said that on August 17, DRI officials intercepted a Cameroonian national at the IGI Airport, New Delhi, coming from Adis Ababa and seized 'Amphetamine' substance covered under NDPS Act weighing 2.09kg and valued Rs 16.72 crore.

A Nigerian national who was supposed to take the delivery was also intercepted and arrested.

"DRI seizes 2.090 kg Amphetamine valued at Rs. 16.72 crore at IGI Airport, New Delhi and arrests two persons," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted. PTI JD HVA