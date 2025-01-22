DRI seizes 32 kg metamphetamine tablets worth Rs 32 cr from Assam, Tripura; 3 arrested

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 32 kg of metamphetamine tablets worth about Rs 32 crore from Assam and Tripura. Three persons have been arrested in the two cases.

DRI seized 26 kg methamphetamine tablets, smuggled into India through the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, at Dwarband Bazar area of Cachar District, Assam, on January 19. The operation was assisted by personnel of Assam Rifles, Silchar.

One person has been arrested in the case.

"The value of the seized drug in the international illicit drug market is estimated at Rs 26 crore. This huge illicit drug consignment was being transported in a specially built cavity in an Ashok Leyland truck," the finance ministry said in a statement.

In another case, the DRI seized 6 kg methamphetamine tablets, having a value of Rs 6 crore, from a truck on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, on January 20. The drug was found concealed beneath the dashboard of the truck. Two persons have been arrested in this case.

So far in the current fiscal year, the DRI has booked 36 cases of smuggling and trafficking of contraband drugs in the Northeast and arrested 70 people, including seven women.

The contraband drugs seized include over 231 kg methamphetamine tablets, 16 kg heroin, 1,375 kg ganja (cannabis), and 3.7 kg hydroponic weed, worth over Rs 355 crore.

Thirty-two vehicles -- 19 cars and 13 trucks -- used for concealing and transporting the illicit drugs have also been seized.

The statement further added that smuggling of hydroponic weed into the Northeast by air passengers is a new trend.

Hydroponic weed is a type of marijuana obtained from the cannabis plants that are not grown in the conventional method on soil but grown in nutrient-rich water. PTI JD TRB