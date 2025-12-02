DRI seizes 45,984 e-cigarettes worth Rs 10.42 crore at Tuticorin port, arrests 3

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) DRI officers have seized 45,984 e-cigarettes worth Rs 10.42 crore at Tuticorin and arrested three persons involved in the smuggling racket, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence that a gang involved in the smuggling of e-cigarettes had planned to import a container containing e-cigarettes from China into India through Tuticorin Port in the guise of umbrella, officers of the DRI intercepted the container at Tuticorin Port on November 27.

During examination of the container, some cartons were found to contain the declared cargo of umbrellas, while a substantial portion was found to contain e-cigarettes concealed behind them.

A total of 45,984 e-cigarettes valued at Rs 10.41 crore, concealed with 4,300 umbrellas worth Rs 4.30 lakh, were seized, the ministry said in a statement. PTI JD JD SHW