DRI seizes 9 kg narcotics worth Rs 40 cr in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) DRI officers have seized 9 kg cocaine, hashish, and MDMA worth about Rs 40 crore in the national capital, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

A specific intelligence on the modus of smuggling of narcotics viz cocaine, in small quantities, concealed in soft toys and smuggled using domestic courier networks, was further developed by officers of DRI, New Delhi.

The intelligence resulted in coordinated search operations at multiple premises in the Mehrauli area. The operation, codenamed Rainbow, led to the recovery of 3.09 kg of cocaine, 4.42 kg of hashish, 1.30 kg of MDMA in tablets form and 46 grams of amphetamine.

The seized drugs amounting to nearly 9 kg of narcotic drugs are valued about Rs 40 crore in the international illicit market.

A significant quantity of the seized drugs were found in the form of tablets/small pouches ready for distribution, the ministry said.

During the operation, one individual has been apprehended under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Initial investigation indicates the role of an international syndicate operating through foreign nationals residing in Delhi, using courier networks for concealment, trafficking and distribution of narcotics, the statement added. PTI JD TRB