DRI seizes heroin, methamphetamine worth Rs 23.5 cr in two operations in North-East; 4 arrested

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth around Rs 23.5 crore in two separate operations in the North-East, and arrested four drug traffickers.

With the assistance of 19 BN Assam Rifles, the DRI intercepted a truck at Noney, Manipur, on NH-37 on May 21, and seized 569 grams of heroin and 1,039 grams of methamphetamine tablets. The packets containing the contraband drugs were found concealed in a specially fabricated cavity/ chamber on the truck's chassis.

In another operation, the DRI, with the assistance of Assam Rifles FIU Unit Silchar, intercepted a truck at Aloicherra, Hailakandi District, Assam, on May 22, 2025 and seized 2,640.53 grams of heroin.

The packets containing the drug were deeply concealed in a specially built/fabricated cavity on the truck's bedload floor.

"The recovered contraband drugs, worth around Rs 23.5 crore in the international grey drug market, have been seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and four persons have been arrested," a finance ministry statement said.

Since January, DRI has seized contraband like ganja, methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth Rs 173 crore and arrested 26 people in the North Eastern Region, it added. PTI JD DR