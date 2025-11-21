DRI unravels gold smuggling syndicate in Ahmedabad after seizing 1.3 kg gold

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has exposed a gold smuggling network after seizing gold concealed in an aircraft at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad.

Earlier on November 14, DRI seized 1,246.48 grams of 24K gold, valued at Rs 1.62 crore, from a passenger arriving on a flight from Jeddah, an official statement said.

The gold in four capsules wrapped in white tape was found ingeniously concealed inside the life jacket pouch beneath a passenger seat, it added.

During subsequent investigation, a person, who also runs a cafe in Ahmedabad, and claims to be a PhD holder, was identified as a key coordinator responsible for recruiting carriers and managing operations, it noted.

In a surprising turn of events, the inquiry revealed that two staff members of a reputed airline, including a Senior Executive (security) and an Assistant Manager (security), were also found to be involved in facilitating the smuggling attempt, according to the statement.

Inquiry revealed that the syndicate may have smuggled similar gold consignments worth around Rs 16 crore in more than 10 instances in the past 2 months, it added.

Digital evidence and corroborative statements confirm that these individuals were key operators of an organised smuggling syndicate, and operating in tandem with other perpetrators abroad, it said, adding that all four individuals involved in the syndicate were placed under arrest as per the provisions of the Customs Act 1962. PTI DP BAL BAL