Drone Destination, NSIC ink pact to set up drone training centre

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Drone Destination and the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) have partnered to establish a drone training centre at NSIC, New Delhi to focus on skill development, employment generation and empowering the drone ecosystem in India.

The initiative seeks to provide training on drone technology, repairs and maintenance, data processing and analysis, remote pilot training and new-age sport drone soccer.

"The collaboration between Drone Destination and NSIC is poised to bring significant advancements in the field of drone technology and AI, and develop a future-ready workforce to cater to the growing and diversified demands of skilled manpower in the drone sector, especially in digital agriculture, survey & mapping, mining, asset inspection, surveillance & monitoring, disaster management and many more," a statement said.

This initiative is set to create numerous opportunities for skill development and employment, driving economic growth and innovation in the drone sector, it added.

NSIC planning and marketing director Kartikeya Sinha said the establishment of this drone training centre will be a game-changer, particularly for aspiring youth and women in technology.

"By equipping individuals with the necessary skills, we are paving the way for a more technologically advanced and self-reliant India," he said.