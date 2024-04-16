Drone Destination plans to increase its headcount to 1,200 people this year

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Drone Destination is planning to grow its workforce by about four-fold to 1,200 people by the year-end, a senior company official said.

While announcing the expansion plan, Drone Destination CEO Chirag Sharma said the company plans to set up 250 hubs through which it will offer services.

"We are a team of around 350 people. We are looking to deploy 250 hubs in the next two months, for which we will hire 500 people. Based on the response to technology adoption, we intend to be 1,200 people company by the end of the year," Sharma said.

The company is transitioning from just imparting skills training to offering a full spectrum of services where drones can be used, like in agriculture, surveillance, mapping, repair and maintenance, among others, he added.

Drone Destination has a presence at 12 locations for training, which it plans to convert into a Drone hub.

"We are open to partnering with industry partners to leverage our network. We have static training hubs that will operate from the location where they are, and we are also going to deploy Drone on wheels. We intend to deploy 250 such vehicles, which will more focus on agriculture," Sharma said.

The company has plans to scale up hubs to around 1,000 to cater requirements of the agriculture sector, he noted. PTI PRS BAL BAL