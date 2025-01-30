Drone startup BonV Aero secures funding from Unicorn India Ventures

Mumbai, Jan 30(PTI) US Venture capitalist Tim Draper-backed drone manufacturing startup BonV Aero on Thursday announced securing funding from Unicorn India Ventures, which will help it advance research in eVTOL and autonomous drone technologies for defence, logistics, and emergency response.

The Odisha-based drone manufacturing and deep-tech eVTOL platform is planning to expand its research and development activities, enhance production capabilities, and collaborate with industry stakeholders.

"BonV Aero has received funding from Unicorn India Ventures, an early-stage technology-focussed venture fund. The investment amount and company's valuation remain undisclosed," the startup firm said in a statement.

BonV Aero had previously raised funding from Draper, who is known for investing in Tesla and Microsoft.

"Securing support from investors like Unicorn India Ventures reflects our team's efforts and the potential of our technology. This funding will help advance our research in eVTOL and autonomous drone technologies for defence, logistics, and emergency response," said Satyabrata Satpathy, Founder and CEO of BonV Aero.

The platform, which recently has been selected to join the UK Ministry of Defence's Unmanned Aerial Systems Heavy Lift Capability (UASHLC) Framework, designs and manufactures high-payload eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing) and autonomous drones.

The company said its Air Orca eVTOL, used by the Indian Army, is designed for transporting heavy cargo.

"We invest in entrepreneurs developing new technologies. BonV Aero's work in eVTOLs and unmanned aerial systems can impact logistics, supply chain management, and defence applications. "The investment aligns with Odisha's growing focus on emerging technologies and innovation-driven industries. It highlights the region's potential in aerospace and defence sectors," said Bhaskar Mazumdar, Founder and Managing Partner, Unicorn India.