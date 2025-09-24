Drone surveys, AI-driven modelling, remote sensing expedites exploration: Coal and Mines Minister

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the mining sector has scripted a historic transformation after reform measures taken by the government and modern technologies like drone surveys, AI-driven modelling, and remote sensing are fast-tracking exploration.

Speaking at Energy Leadership Summit organised by The Economic Times, Reddy said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s coal and mineral sectors are scripting a historic transformation, balancing the nation’s growing energy needs with bold sustainability goals.

Highlighting mining reforms, the minister said, "For the first time, private and junior exploration agencies have been onboarded. Drone surveys, AI-driven modelling, and remote sensing are fast-tracking exploration, and 13 exploration licences have already been awarded, marking a new era for the mining sector." Reddy further said that 542 mineral blocks and 34 critical mineral blocks have been auctioned so far, according to coal ministry statement.

Coal production and dispatch crossed one billion tonnes in FY'25, with demand projected to reach 1.6 billion tonnes by 2030.

"To meet this rising demand while ensuring sustainability, we are turning coal into a driver of green growth. The Coal Gasification Mission is set to achieve 100 million tonnes by 2030, backed by a Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme, with seven projects already underway," he said.

Coal PSUs are proactively diversifying into renewables, already adding 1,900 MW of solar and wind capacity, with a target of 15 GW by 2030.

Neyveli Lignite Corporation alone is working towards 10.11 GW.

He further said that through the National Critical Minerals Mission, India is building strategic stockpiles and securing assets overseas.

A Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme for recycling critical minerals, along with new Centres of Excellence, will further boost domestic capabilities and advanced research, he said.