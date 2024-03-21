Droom, Badshah ink multi-year brand deal

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Online automobile e-commerce platform Droom on Thursday said it has entered into a brand partnership with rapper Badshah.

The collaboration includes an investment by Badshah in Droom.

Both parties will work together to make Droom the most sought-after brand for millennials, Droom said in a statement.

"Droom is changing how automobiles should be bought and sold and spreading that word via a powerful voice like Badshah will help us tremendously," Droom CEO Founder and CEO Sandeep Aggarwal said.

Badshah said, "I have been an auto enthusiast for a long time and have been impressed on how Droom is solving automobile related trust, selection and pricing problem. Their unique approach resonates with me, and I am excited to be a part of this transformative journey." PTI MSS TRB