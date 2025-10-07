DS Group certified water positive by GRIHA

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG firm Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) on Tuesday said it has been certified water positive by Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).

The certification by GRIHA, a joint initiative of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and TERI, records a water positivity index of 1.80, the group said in a statement.

The achievement follows a rigorous water assessment process conducted over a two-and-a-half-year period across its business units at 30 locations in India, it added.

"DS Group has been taking decisive steps to manage water responsibly across its operations and communities, ensuring efficiency, conservation, and replenishment. Our efforts resonate strongly with the global dialogue shaping up for COP30, where water security and climate resilience are expected to take centre stage," DS Group Vice Chairman, Rajiv Kumar said.

The group said its water projects in Rajasthan, MP contributed significantly to the water recharge. PTI RKL ANU ANU