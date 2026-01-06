New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG firm Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) on Tuesday said it has decided to exit its partnership with Swiss chocolate manufacturer Laderach.

DS Group had an exclusive partnership for the repackaging and distribution in India of imported Laderach products, sourced directly from Switzerland, and opened the first Laderach store in the national capital in 2023. At present, three stores are operational.

"The decision comes after a strategic review of the partnership, which no longer aligns with the core values and long-term vision of DS Group," a DS Group spokesperson said in a statement on the decision to exit from the partnership with Laderach.

The spokesperson further said, "We remain firmly committed to our core values and will continue to pursue alliances with partners whose actions and strategies are fully congruent with our values." At the time of the opening of the first Laderach store, DS Group stated that it planned to open 5-7 exclusive boutiques over a period of 2 years.