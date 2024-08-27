DSCI, British High Commission start cyber awareness drive in 15 schools in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Data Security Council of India (DSCI), supported by the British High Commission, on Tuesday started a four-month long cyber awareness drive in 15 schools across Madhya Pradesh.

Under the 'Cyber for YOUth' initiative, 5,000 beneficiaries including students, teachers and school administration, from 15 schools in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, and Chattarpur, will be educated on cyber safety basics and digital hygiene.

"With students getting exposed early to the digital world, the programme will help them experience the cyberspace as a positive force for knowledge, exploration and growth, rather than a threat," DSCI CEO Vinayak Godse said.

The initiative is being supported by the British High Commission, as part of the India-UK Cyber Programme, which seeks to build an enhanced cyber security partnership.

"We have seen rapid digital adoption across diverse regions and communities in India, including Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, we have also witnessed a steady rise in cybercrime worldwide, making cyberspace difficult to navigate especially for vulnerable groups such as children. This initiative highlights the critical need for collective efforts to tackle international issues like cyber security," Anand Krishnan, ISF India Cyber Programme Advisor, British High Commission, India, said.

DSCI is a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, set up by IT industry body nasscom.

It works with the government, law enforcement agencies, industry sectors including IT-BPM, BFSI, CII, telecom, industry associations, embassies, data protection authorities and think tanks for public advocacy, thought leadership, capacity building and outreach initiatives. PTI ANK ANK CS CS