DSCI making efforts to build global network of cybersecurity experts

Singapore, Apr 25 (PTI) Data Security Council of India (DSCI) has made efforts to build a global network of cyber security experts, its Chief Executive Vinayak Godse said.

DSCI is holding interactions in different parts of the world to see how the Indian cyber security experts can collaborate with others in an effort to build an international network, Godse told PTI, after holding India-Singapore Cyber Security Conclave 2025 here on Friday.

"This is our first conclave and we are doing such interaction in other geographies as well with one planned India-US Cyber Security Conclave in San Francisco next week,” Godse said.

“Similarly, we are going to different parts of the geographies to see how the Indian cyber security experts can collaborate with others in an effort to build an international network,” he added.

This is one way for cyber security professionals to come together and exchange ideas. It is also how industry can add value and government-to-government engagement, he elaborated.

“As such, this conclave is an effort to bring people from cyber security together and see how from the industry system and ecosystem we can add value to what is happening to government-to-government level,” said Godse.

Cyber security needs a lot of understanding and collaborations of partnerships as these initiatives are not limited to one level but have to be international.” We are also learning from each other,” he added.

Singapore was a starting point today, given that a large number of Indian experts are based here and global corporations have their regional headquarters in the city state as well as in Indian IT hubs such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and others.

In May, DSCI will be having the conclave in Dubai and in November it will host a conclave in Riyadh which will have participation from the GCC countries.