dsm-firmenich announces 70 mn euros investment for expansion in India

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Swiss-Dutch nutrition, health and beauty firm dsm-firmenich on Monday announced setting up a seasoning facility in Gujarat besides expanding the Kerala plant entailing a total investment of 70 million euros (over Rs 715 crore).

The company has inaugurated its newly-expanded seasoning plant in Kerala, while also breaking ground for the plant in Gujarat, dsm-firmenich said in a statement.

"Together, these projects represent an estimated investment of 70 million euros, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to scaling local manufacturing, accelerating flavour innovation, and nurturing regional talent," it added.

dsm-firmenich said it is investing around 55 million euros in a 56,000 square metre seasoning plant in Gujarat 's Vadodara district. Designed to deliver both sweet and savory flavours, through liquid compounding, dry blending, and encapsulation, the site will produce 15,000 metric tonne annually and create over 200 jobs once operational in Q4 2027, it added.

The facility will focus on high-growth categories such as beverages and sweet goods, the company said.

dsm-firmenich Executive Vice President, Taste, Maurizio Clementi said the investments in these two projects is statement of the company's long-term vision for India.

"Both will fuel market growth, elevate innovation in taste, texture and health, and strengthen our collaboration with customers to deliver differentiated solutions. We're not just adding capacity'we're significantly expanding our capabilities to anticipate evolving consumer and partner needs," Clementi noted.

The company further said as its primary global hub for seasonings, the expanded Thuravoor plant in Kerala will exclusively produce ethylene oxide (EtO)-free seasonings.

From October 2025, the expansion will add 15,000 metric tonne of new capacity, enabling faster speed-to-market and more tailored seasoning solutions for Asia and the Middle East.

Once operational, both sites will enhance dsm-firmenich's capacity to serve customers in India and throughout Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, the statement said.